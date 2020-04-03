Who are the Institutional Holders in McKesson Corporation (MCK)?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $111.71 and a high of $172.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $133.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.86%.

Currently trading at $129.20, the stock is -1.54% and -11.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -9.45% off its SMA200. MCK registered 12.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.63.

The stock witnessed a -15.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.84%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $21.86B and $224.95B in sales. and $224.95B in sales Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.66% and -24.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

McKesson Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.12 with sales reaching $55.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

1,195 institutions hold shares in McKesson Corporation (MCK), with 583.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 105.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.16M, and float is at 142.29M with Short Float at 25.64%. Institutions hold 105.27% of the Float.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYLER BRIAN S., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TYLER BRIAN S. sold 4,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $124.77 per share for a total of $506940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12192.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $167.09 per share for $678720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12192.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Schechter Lori A. (EVP, CLO & GC) disposed off 5,487 shares at an average price of $162.34 for $890760.0. The insider now directly holds 182 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -8.41% down over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 86.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 78.32% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.