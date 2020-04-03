Who is the Top Investor In AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) is -88.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $17.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 39.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -74.88% and -85.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -20.87% at the moment leaves the stock -87.72% off its SMA200. MITT registered -89.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -87.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.0303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.3732.

The stock witnessed a -88.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.20%, and is -56.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.23% over the week and 41.12% over the month.

and $171.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.72 and Fwd P/E is 0.98. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.00% and -89.49% from its 52-week high.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $30.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 818.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 68.30% in year-over-year returns.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), with 582.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 63.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.41M, and float is at 32.17M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 62.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.32 million shares valued at $51.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.14% of the MITT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.11 million shares valued at $47.88 million to account for 9.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 1.72 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $26.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 945416.0 with a market value of $14.58 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS DAVID N, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that ROBERTS DAVID N bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $10.68 per share for a total of $534000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350549.0 shares.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Durkin Thomas (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.84 per share for $108400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65166.0 shares of the MITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, ROBERTS DAVID N (CEO and President) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.53 for $826500.0. The insider now directly holds 298,882 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT).

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -61.90% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -45.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.13% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 452780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.