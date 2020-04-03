Companies

Who is the Top Investor In Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)?

By Winifred Gerald

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) is -11.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The APOP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 21.80% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.61 million and changing 42.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. APOP registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3556.

The stock witnessed a -34.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.57%, and is 31.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.43% over the week and 33.94% over the month.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $6.38M. Distance from 52-week low is 392.50% and -71.41% from its 52-week high.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.73% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.24M, and float is at 1.59M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Companies

Investors have great interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), Kellogg Company (K)

Sue Brooks - 0
Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are -48.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.82% or -$0.81 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

It makes sense to watch Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) And Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -9.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.84% or $1.11 higher in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: GameStop Corp. (GME), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Andrew Francis - 0
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are -53.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.31% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), BHP Group (BBL)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) shares are -4.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.17% or $1.97 higher in...
Read more

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is -43.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Vs. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF): Which Is Riskier?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares are -59.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.07% or $1.74 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are -54.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.12% or -$5.44 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are -16.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.59% or $0.36 higher in the...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us