Who is the Top Investor In Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)?

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) is -11.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $6.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The APOP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 21.80% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.61 million and changing 42.75% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. APOP registered -59.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3556.

The stock witnessed a -34.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.57%, and is 31.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.43% over the week and 33.94% over the month.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $6.38M. Distance from 52-week low is 392.50% and -71.41% from its 52-week high.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.73% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.24M, and float is at 1.59M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.