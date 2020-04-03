Who is the Top Investor In Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) is -78.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $0.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.85 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 0.66% and -58.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.35 million and changing 20.49% at the moment leaves the stock -75.59% off its SMA200. GTE registered -87.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5186 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9778.

The stock witnessed a -57.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.10%, and is 33.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.00% over the week and 20.47% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $83.65M and $571.00M in sales. and $571.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.68% and -89.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), with 6.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 75.24% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 73.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 80.26 million shares valued at $103.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.87% of the GTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.07 million shares valued at $52.99 million to account for 11.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moerus Capital Management, LLC which holds 17.57 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $22.67 million, while Luminus Management, LLC holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 16.73 million with a market value of $21.58 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by West Lawrence, the company’s Vice President, Exploration. SEC filings show that West Lawrence bought 57,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $12753.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350000.0 shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.23 per share for $207000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84.43 million shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Wade Brooke N. (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $61200.0. The insider now directly holds 1,506,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -62.40% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -69.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.62% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.