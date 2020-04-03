Who is the Top Investor In PVH Corp. (PVH)?

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is -69.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.40 and a high of $134.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.76% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.58% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.87, the stock is -27.55% and -53.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -62.62% off its SMA200. PVH registered -74.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.80.

The stock witnessed a -56.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.75%, and is -18.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.03% over the week and 13.79% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $9.79B in sales. and $9.79B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.87 and Fwd P/E is 4.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.22% and -76.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $2.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

674 institutions hold shares in PVH Corp. (PVH), with 765.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 103.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.94M, and float is at 71.01M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 102.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.51 million shares valued at $894.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the PVH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.19 million shares valued at $861.4 million to account for 11.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.29 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $556.32 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $523.41 million.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NASELLA HENRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NASELLA HENRY bought 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $80.37 per share for a total of $502293.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6250.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 133,155 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $74.99 per share for $9.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 417351.0 shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) acquired 191 shares at an average price of $74.63 for $14254.0. The insider now directly holds 417,542 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -59.34% down over the past 12 months. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -40.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.63% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.