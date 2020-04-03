Industry

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Aphria Inc. (APHA)?

By Winifred Gerald

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is -44.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is 6.04% and -21.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -44.07% off its SMA200. APHA registered -70.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2309 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5625.

The stock witnessed a -19.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.20%, and is -12.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) has around 620 employees, a market worth around $772.02M. Current P/E ratio is 9.67. Distance from 52-week low is 48.21% and -71.58% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 7.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 15.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.13M, and float is at 252.54M with Short Float at 13.22%. Institutions hold 14.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.32 million shares valued at $32.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.57 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.43 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $7.49 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $6.18 million.

