Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)?

By Richard Addington

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) is 133.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMRA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.12% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -13.12% lower than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is 21.32% and 72.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.39 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 117.10% off its SMA200. BMRA registered 183.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.40.

The stock witnessed a 131.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.96%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.50% over the week and 26.93% over the month.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $66.10M and $5.20M in sales. and $5.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.88% and -69.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.86% while institutional investors hold 10.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.35M, and float is at 7.81M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 8.05% of the Float.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -47.43% down over the past 12 months. Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is 276.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.41% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.

