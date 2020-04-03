Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)?

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is -46.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.13 and a high of $124.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXO stock was last observed hovering at around $41.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.04% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.09% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -22.84% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.68, the stock is 5.23% and -26.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 12.10% at the moment leaves the stock -38.22% off its SMA200. CXO registered -57.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.74.

The stock witnessed a -32.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.31%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 14.25% over the month.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) has around 1453 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $4.59B in sales. and $4.59B in sales Fwd P/E is 20.72. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.90% and -62.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concho Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Top Institutional Holders

699 institutions hold shares in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 98.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.27M, and float is at 194.59M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 97.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 24.58 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the CXO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.36 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 12.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 22.53 million shares representing 11.45% and valued at over $1.97 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.16% of the shares totaling 14.09 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schroer Brenda R, the company’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $69.67 per share for a total of $104500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35637.0 shares.

Concho Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Puckett Mark B (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $68.48 per share for $136960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32483.0 shares of the CXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Helms Susan J (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $70.12 for $49084.0. The insider now directly holds 5,137 shares of Concho Resources Inc. (CXO).

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -85.81% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -48.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.42% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.