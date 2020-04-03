Why has Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) dropped -8.97 in last trading?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -56.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 33.44% higher than the price target low of $9.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is -23.88% and -37.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -8.97% at the moment leaves the stock -53.26% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -69.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

The stock witnessed a -51.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.78%, and is -23.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 14.76% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $631.81M and $448.80M in sales. and $448.80M in sales Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.54% and -71.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $139.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.60% in year-over-year returns.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), with 14.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.58% while institutional investors hold 99.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.07M, and float is at 86.53M with Short Float at 10.39%. Institutions hold 84.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.08 million shares valued at $157.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the GLNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.47 million shares valued at $120.42 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.74 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $67.47 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 4.69 million with a market value of $66.68 million.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -37.85% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 132.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.