Why has Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) dropped -1.32 in last trading?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -38.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $38.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $23.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.57% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 19.9% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.23, the stock is -3.12% and -26.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -31.49% off its SMA200. HPP registered -33.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.84.

The stock witnessed a -31.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.20%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 347 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $818.20M in sales. and $818.20M in sales Current P/E ratio is 84.78 and Fwd P/E is 43.34. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.93% and -40.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $203M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

364 institutions hold shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 107.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.42M, and float is at 152.13M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 105.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.55 million shares valued at $848.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the HPP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 19.06 million shares valued at $717.7 million to account for 12.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.79 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $443.88 million, while PGGM Investments holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 10.29 million with a market value of $387.28 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIS ROBERT L II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $23.35 per share for a total of $233500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25486.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) bought a total of 75,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $16.67 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 219500.0 shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $24.97 for $299600.0. The insider now directly holds 146,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -36.18% down over the past 12 months. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -27.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.18% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.