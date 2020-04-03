Why has Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) gained 1.58 in last trading?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is -1.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $24.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -18.56% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is 10.51% and 15.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.12% off its SMA200. SFM registered -9.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.20.

The stock witnessed a 12.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.04%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $5.63B in sales. and $5.63B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.26 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.92% and -21.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), with 753.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 96.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.16M, and float is at 116.79M with Short Float at 6.82%. Institutions hold 95.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.77 million shares valued at $266.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the SFM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.64 million shares valued at $225.28 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.17 million shares representing 9.50% and valued at over $216.09 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 7.48 million with a market value of $144.68 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Molloy Lawrence, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Molloy Lawrence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $13.05 per share for a total of $65263.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48975.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Sanders Dan J (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $16.96 per share for $11059.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37736.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief HR & Legal Officer) disposed off 652 shares at an average price of $16.96 for $11058.0. The insider now directly holds 23,498 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 36.59% up over the past 12 months. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -24.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.54% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.