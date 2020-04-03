Why should you buy stock in Aegon N.V. (AEG)?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -49.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.88% off the consensus price target high of $6.17 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 21.58% higher than the price target low of $2.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -7.06% and -32.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.96 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -45.24% off its SMA200. AEG registered -54.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0243.

The stock witnessed a -33.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.22%, and is -13.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 23757 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $74.08B in sales. and $74.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.97 and Fwd P/E is 3.58. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.22% and -56.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in Aegon N.V. (AEG), with institutional investors hold 8.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 2.09B with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 8.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 114.19 million shares valued at $517.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the AEG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 5.79 million shares valued at $26.25 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Management Group, Inc. which holds 5.54 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $25.09 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $25.04 million.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -62.10% down over the past 12 months. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -36.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.18% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.