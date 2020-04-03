Why should you buy stock in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is -48.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.34% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.58, the stock is -28.29% and -40.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -19.63% at the moment leaves the stock -45.55% off its SMA200. GBDC registered -46.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.46.

The stock witnessed a -44.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.79%, and is -24.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

and $211.49M in sales Current P/E ratio is 77.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Distance from 52-week low is -1.74% and -49.59% from its 52-week high.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $78.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.10% year-over-year.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.78% while institutional investors hold 45.47% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 43.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 15.87 million shares valued at $292.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.86% of the GBDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2.16 million shares valued at $39.89 million to account for 1.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stephens Inc. (Stephens Capital Management) which holds 1.97 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $36.45 million, while Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC holds 1.35% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $33.29 million.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rosenberg Anita R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rosenberg Anita R bought 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $15.67 per share for a total of $289895.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47260.0 shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that WEBSTER WILLIAM M IV (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $15.26 per share for $99179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 204014.0 shares of the GBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, WEBSTER WILLIAM M IV (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $16.35 for $98070.0. The insider now directly holds 197,514 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC).