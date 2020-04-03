Why should you buy stock in Invitae Corporation (NVTA)?

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is -21.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVTA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is -5.34% and -30.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.64 million and changing 8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -36.38% off its SMA200. NVTA registered -47.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.13.

The stock witnessed a -39.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.63%, and is -22.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.80% over the week and 17.69% over the month.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $216.80M in sales. and $216.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 70.60% and -56.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Analyst Forecasts

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $61.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.10% in year-over-year returns.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Invitae Corporation (NVTA), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.39% while institutional investors hold 95.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.76M, and float is at 94.28M with Short Float at 23.48%. Institutions hold 90.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.51 million shares valued at $169.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the NVTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 10.06 million shares valued at $162.22 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 10.06 million shares representing 10.16% and valued at over $162.22 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 9.19% of the shares totaling 9.1 million with a market value of $146.74 million.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Invitae Corporation (NVTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENDEKGEY E LEE, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that BENDEKGEY E LEE sold 11,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $11.79 per share for a total of $130350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187174.0 shares.

Invitae Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Brida Thomas (General Counsel) sold a total of 9,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $11.79 per share for $108775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 165868.0 shares of the NVTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, George Sean E (President & CEO) disposed off 11,655 shares at an average price of $11.79 for $137412.0. The insider now directly holds 552,066 shares of Invitae Corporation (NVTA).

Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -43.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.26.