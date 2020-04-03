Why should you buy stock in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)?

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -34.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.00 and a high of $46.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.12, the stock is -6.29% and -25.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -31.15% off its SMA200. OGE registered -31.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.00.

The stock witnessed a -27.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.91%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2425 employees, a market worth around $5.83B and $2.23B in sales. and $2.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.58% and -37.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

OGE Energy Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $509.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

648 institutions hold shares in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), with 674.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 68.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.10M, and float is at 199.51M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 68.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.82 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the OGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.9 million shares valued at $929.48 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.57 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $336.78 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 6.45 million with a market value of $286.94 million.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENNIS ANDREA M., the company’s VP- T&D Operations (OG&E). SEC filings show that DENNIS ANDREA M. bought 1,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $31.51 per share for a total of $31826.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3366.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that WALWORTH CHARLES B (Treasurer) sold a total of 705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $42.81 per share for $30181.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10120.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Sanner J. Michael (Director) disposed off 75 shares at an average price of $41.94 for $3145.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -10.65% down over the past 12 months. El Paso Electric Company (EE) is 15.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.09% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.