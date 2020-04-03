Why should you buy stock in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -52.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.64 and a high of $68.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.19% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.36, the stock is -19.68% and -41.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -6.83% at the moment leaves the stock -48.03% off its SMA200. VNO registered -53.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.84.

The stock witnessed a -43.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.12%, and is -15.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 4008 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $1.92B in sales. and $1.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.93 and Fwd P/E is 36.64. Distance from 52-week low is 13.46% and -54.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $429.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 706.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

691 institutions hold shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), with 16.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 97.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.64M, and float is at 174.86M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 88.89% of the Float.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Helman William W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Helman William W bought 10,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $48.74 per share for a total of $497113.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15200.0 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Langer Barry (EVP – Dev. Co-Head of R.E.) sold a total of 4,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $66.61 per share for $283434.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11966.0 shares of the VNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Weiss Glen J. (EVP- Off Leasing Co- Head R.E.) disposed off 3,978 shares at an average price of $64.57 for $256859.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is trading 2.66% up over the past 12 months. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is -56.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.01% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.