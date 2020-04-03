Will Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is 28.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.28 and a high of $146.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTXS stock was last observed hovering at around $139.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.38% off its average median price target of $129.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.92% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.56% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.52, the stock is 14.63% and 17.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 33.01% off its SMA200. CTXS registered 39.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.16.

The stock witnessed a 29.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.63%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $17.16B and $3.01B in sales. and $3.01B in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.07 and Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.86% and -2.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.80%).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citrix Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $732.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Top Institutional Holders

944 institutions hold shares in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 103.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.41M, and float is at 113.47M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 102.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.55 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.71% of the CTXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.53 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 11.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.86 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $649.33 million, while Elliott Management Corporation holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $576.89 million.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmitz Mark J., the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schmitz Mark J. sold 1,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $144.08 per share for a total of $201856.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44380.0 shares.

Citrix Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Schmitz Mark J. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $141.30 per share for $103432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47506.0 shares of the CTXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, HENSHALL DAVID J (CEO & PRESIDENT) disposed off 5,730 shares at an average price of $141.30 for $809649.0. The insider now directly holds 343,433 shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 11.96% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -21.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.43% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.