Will Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is -55.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.89 and a high of $96.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The LAMR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.18% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.61% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.82% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.67, the stock is -27.86% and -48.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -11.55% at the moment leaves the stock -50.98% off its SMA200. LAMR registered -50.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.77.

The stock witnessed a -55.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.15%, and is -23.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 16.67% over the month.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $1.75B in sales. and $1.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.42% and -59.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $404.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Top Institutional Holders

562 institutions hold shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), with 810.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 98.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.69M, and float is at 85.40M with Short Float at 4.67%. Institutions hold 97.95% of the Float.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUMBLOW STEPHEN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MUMBLOW STEPHEN P sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $79.81 per share for a total of $279335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5580.0 shares.

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that REIFENHEISER THOMAS V (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $81.05 per share for $324184.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34708.0 shares of the LAMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, ISTRE KEITH A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,294 shares at an average price of $80.28 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 118,891 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR).

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading -31.80% down over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is -29.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.8% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.