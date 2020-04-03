Will Sasol Limited (SSL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -89.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $34.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.42% off the consensus price target high of $25.76 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.68% higher than the price target low of $2.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is -32.65% and -78.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 16.93% at the moment leaves the stock -87.54% off its SMA200. SSL registered -93.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.7871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.1156.

The stock witnessed a -81.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.77%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 19.89% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 31363 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $11.54B in sales. and $11.54B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.51. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.80% and -93.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sasol Limited (SSL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sasol Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Sasol Limited (SSL), with institutional investors hold 2.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 553.02M, and float is at 553.02M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 2.11% of the Float.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -28.89% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.18% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 586200.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.