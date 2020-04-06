A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares are -30.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.01% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.99% and -27.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the CTSH stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 30, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CTSH stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.48. The forecasts give the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.71% or 5.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.99, up 2.00% from $3.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.82 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 207 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 268 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 742,844 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 956,012. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 34,922 and 244,245 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frank Malcolm, a President, Digital Business at the company, sold 448 shares worth $20820.0 at $46.47 per share on Mar 16. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 459 CTSH shares valued at $21270.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $46.34 per share. Friedrich Matthew W. (General Counsel) sold 3,123 shares at $60.45 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $188781.0 while Frank Malcolm, (President, Digital Business) sold 2,174 shares on Mar 04 for $131438.0 with each share fetching $60.46.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $2.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $92.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.