A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are -35.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.87% or -$0.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.22% and 0.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QRTEA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 20, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.94% or -172.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, down -5.10% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, a President, CEO at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $2.72 million at $5.44 per share on Mar 05. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 QRTEA shares valued at $272975.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.46 per share.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), on the other hand, is trading around $34.27 with a market cap of $3.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 162 times at Grubhub Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 85 times and accounting for 113,041 shares. Insider sales totaled 74,211 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 77 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 332.46k shares after the latest sales, with 29.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 91.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grubhub Inc. having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 14.01 million shares worth more than $681.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 15.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 9.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $475.09 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.