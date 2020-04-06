A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI), InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) shares are -65.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.95% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.88% and -55.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 15, 2019, Compass Point recommended the RPAI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Compass Point had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 03, 2020. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.50. The forecasts give the Retail Properties of America Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.13% or 34.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -0.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 503,622 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 145,558. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,286 and 48,769 in purchases and sales respectively.

Imperiale Richard P, a Director at the company, bought 600 shares worth $5277.0 at $8.80 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 550 RPAI shares valued at $4324.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $7.86 per share. Imperiale Richard P (Director) bought 200 shares at $8.95 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $1790.0 while Imperiale Richard P, (Director) bought 550 shares on Mar 09 for $5236.0 with each share fetching $9.52.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.66 with a market cap of $146.99M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.68 and spell out a less modest performance – a -53.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.60% with a share float percentage of 17.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $7.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 6.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 902381.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 million and represent 3.48% of shares outstanding.