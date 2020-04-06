A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) shares are 8.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.81% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.26% and -5.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PGR stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PGR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.51.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.38, up 10.70% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,858 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 826,456. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 47,347 and 76,326 in purchases and sales respectively.

Griffith Susan Patricia, a President and CEO at the company, sold 24,609 shares worth $1.99 million at $80.72 per share on Feb 20. The Personal Lines President had earlier sold another 16,188 PGR shares valued at $1.16 million on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $71.56 per share. Murphy John Jo (CRM President) sold 7,922 shares at $73.70 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $583851.0 while Sieger Michael D, (Claims President) sold 3,356 shares on Jan 06 for $251700.0 with each share fetching $75.00.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), on the other hand, is trading around $14.33 with a market cap of $2.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Nutanix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 366,038 shares. Insider sales totaled 341,924 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.39M shares after the latest sales, with 247.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.40% with a share float percentage of 176.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutanix Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.11 million shares worth more than $785.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.45 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.