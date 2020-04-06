A focus on opportunistic stocks: Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are -25.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.31% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.84% and -9.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the DLTR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DLTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $92.23. The forecasts give the Dollar Tree Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $71.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.15% or 1.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.95, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.87, up 4.60% from $4.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 194,908 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 241,416. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 146,313 and 59,923 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Lemuel E, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $88540.0 at $88.54 per share on Dec 03. The Director had earlier bought another 500 DLTR shares valued at $37632.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $75.26 per share. Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $89.49 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $89490.0 while SAUNDERS THOMAS A, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Oct 11 for $116200.0 with each share fetching $116.20.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG), on the other hand, is trading around $80.43 with a market cap of $20.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $124.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at PPG Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 97,575 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,482 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 978.39k shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.10% with a share float percentage of 234.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPG Industries Inc. having a total of 1,231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 22.25 million shares worth more than $2.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.7 billion and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.