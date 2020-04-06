Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Hess Corporation (HES), BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

By Richard Addington

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) shares are -49.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.04% or -$1.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.22% down YTD and -52.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.50% and -38.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Goldman recommended the HES stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $33.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.07.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to -$0.42, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.72, down -6.30% from -$0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.45 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,002,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,909,269. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 769,485 and 482,164 in purchases and sales respectively.

RIELLY JOHN P, a Senior Vice President and CFO at the company, sold 3,778 shares worth $122369.0 at $32.39 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary had earlier sold another 3,968 HES shares valued at $128524.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $32.39 per share. Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold 7,172 shares at $32.39 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $232301.0 while Lynch Richard D., (Senior Vice President) sold 1,898 shares on Mar 09 for $61476.0 with each share fetching $32.39.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), on the other hand, is trading around $5.14 with a market cap of $158.88M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSGM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1000.0. This represented a 99.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.69 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $14.22 million from $14.22 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.48 million, significantly lower than the -$10.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at BioSig Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 195,123 shares. Insider sales totaled 42,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.41M shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.80% with a share float percentage of 19.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioSig Technologies Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company.

