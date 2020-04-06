A focus on opportunistic stocks: Incyte Corporation (INCY), Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) shares are -10.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.97% or $1.52 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.96% and -0.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, William Blair recommended the INCY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on April 01, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the INCY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.27. The forecasts give the Incyte Corporation stock a price target range of $121.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.05% or -6.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.13, up 12.30% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 105 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 602,234 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,704,211. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 167,316 and 26,119 in purchases and sales respectively.

SWAIN PAULA J, a EVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $200000.0 at $80.00 per share on Feb 19. The EVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 2,329 INCY shares valued at $166384.0 on Mar 31. The shares were sold at $71.44 per share. Wenqing Yao (EVP, Head of Discovery Chem) sold 17,542 shares at $75.97 per share on Feb 05 for a total of $1.33 million while SWAIN PAULA J, (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,500 shares on Jan 15 for $202800.0 with each share fetching $81.12.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), on the other hand, is trading around $68.75 with a market cap of $16.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Ameren Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 391,231 shares. Insider sales totaled 168,129 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 43.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 245.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ameren Corporation having a total of 853 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.51 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.