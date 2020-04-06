A focus on opportunistic stocks: Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), Arconic Inc. (ARNC)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -86.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.94% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.53% down YTD and -85.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -79.01% and -86.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Needham recommended the LK stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on April 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.06 with a market cap of $3.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arconic Inc. (ARNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $315.0 million. This represented a 90.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.58 billion from $17.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $406.0 million, significantly higher than the $217.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$180.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 432.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.