A focus on opportunistic stocks: MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

By Sue Brooks

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares are -64.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.31% or -$0.83 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.39% down YTD and -64.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.64% and -61.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2018, Compass Point recommended the MTG stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.94.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, up 0.80% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,273,640 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 981,591. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,056,140 and 240,444 in purchases and sales respectively.

SINKS PATRICK, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 19,803 shares worth $284569.0 at $14.37 per share on Nov 27. The VP-Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 5,535 MTG shares valued at $79012.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $14.28 per share. SINKS PATRICK (Vice Chairman) sold 25,342 shares at $14.20 per share on Nov 19 for a total of $359856.0 while SINKS PATRICK, (Vice Chairman) sold 16,478 shares on Nov 15 for $233988.0 with each share fetching $14.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is trading around $33.57 with a market cap of $7.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $785.37 million. This represented a 72.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.79 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.98 billion from $9.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $469.78 million, significantly lower than the $941.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $146.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 931,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,402 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 57.08M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 156.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company.

