A focus on opportunistic stocks: Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are -55.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.85% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.23% down YTD and -64.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.66% and -38.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 28, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the PEIX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 07, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $0.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.33% or 85.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.40% in the current quarter to -$0.42, down from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.44, down -48.70% from -$1.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 786,191 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sneed James R, a VP, Supply & Trading at the company, bought 13,299 shares worth $12634.0 at $0.95 per share on Jun 05. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 PEIX shares valued at $57000.0 on Aug 22. The shares were bought at $0.57 per share.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.90 with a market cap of $429.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KOS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.51 million. This represented a 93.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $460.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.32 billion from $4.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $628.15 million, significantly higher than the $260.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $276.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Kosmos Energy Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,450,712 shares. Insider sales totaled 414,445 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.82M shares after the latest sales, with 8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 386.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 52.73 million shares worth more than $300.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 35.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $203.75 million and represent 8.82% of shares outstanding.