A focus on opportunistic stocks: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) shares are -53.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.12% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.10% and -51.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the PBA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 05, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PBA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.93. The forecasts give the Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock a price target range of $44.44 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.89. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.82% or 2.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.70% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.71, up 52.00% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.92 for the next year.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), on the other hand, is trading around $42.86 with a market cap of $41.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.20% with a share float percentage of 937.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Energy Corporation having a total of 790 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 78.12 million shares worth more than $4.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 36.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 billion and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.