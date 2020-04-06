A focus on opportunistic stocks: Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares are 2.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.68% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.19% down YTD and 2.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.33% and -51.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2017, Maxim Group recommended the SNGX stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 31, 2018.

The stock currently trades at $1.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.5, down -48.90% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,048 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J, a Chairman, CEO and President at the company, bought 10,770 shares worth $10016.0 at $0.93 per share on Nov 19. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 SNGX shares valued at $1850.0 on Nov 19. The shares were bought at $0.93 per share. Parks Diane L. (Director) bought 14,940 shares at $0.93 per share on Sep 23 for a total of $13870.0 while ZELDIS JEROME B, (Director) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 19 for $3740.0 with each share fetching $0.94.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is trading around $3.99 with a market cap of $563.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Welbilt Inc. (WBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $96.4 million. This represented a 74.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $381.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $2.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$269.7 million, significantly higher than the -$448.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$303.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Welbilt Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 223,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 543.05k shares after the latest sales, with 64.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company.