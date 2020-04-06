A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) shares are -37.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.11% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.62% and -23.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2016, Citigroup recommended the SMFG stock is a Sell, while earlier, Macquarie had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 25, 2016. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.77. The forecasts give the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $11.82 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.82. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.83% or 32.11%.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), on the other hand, is trading around $10.47 with a market cap of $513.03M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Brinker International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 19,284 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,120 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 613.47k shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 36.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brinker International Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.59 million shares worth more than $276.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 17.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.94 million and represent 12.22% of shares outstanding.