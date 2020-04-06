A focus on opportunistic stocks: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), ArcelorMittal (MT)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) shares are -39.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.12% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.00% and -29.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, Cowen recommended the VSH stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 24, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the VSH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.25. The forecasts give the Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.25% or 0.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.80% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, down -6.30% from $1.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 288,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,033. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 217,143 and 123,286 in purchases and sales respectively.

PAUL GERALD, a President and CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $1.05 million at $20.96 per share on Feb 13. The Exec VP Bus Head Passives had earlier sold another 3,027 VSH shares valued at $62447.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $20.63 per share. Cody Michael J (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $19.40 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $38790.0 while SHOSHANI ZIV, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Nov 05 for $625500.0 with each share fetching $20.85.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.42 with a market cap of $8.99B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 44.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.40% with a share float percentage of 639.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ArcelorMittal having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company.