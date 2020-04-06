A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -63.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is -30.47% and -51.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.46 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -58.39% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -61.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.60.

The stock witnessed a -53.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.63%, and is -9.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 13.23% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $2.10B in sales. and $2.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 3.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.29% and -64.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $537.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.00% in year-over-year returns.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), with 29.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.98% while institutional investors hold 69.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 697.60M, and float is at 443.94M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 62.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.62 million shares valued at $136.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the BGCP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc. with 18.69 million shares valued at $99.22 million to account for 6.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 13.29 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $70.59 million, while Cardinal Capital Management LLC holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 13.25 million with a market value of $70.38 million.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 6.77% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is 4.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.66% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.