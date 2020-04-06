A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -57.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.71, the stock is 14.39% and -23.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -54.19% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -73.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.42%, and is 35.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.57% over the week and 20.41% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $1.63B in sales. and $1.63B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.81. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.27% and -74.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $375.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), with 51.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.39% while institutional investors hold 139.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.57M, and float is at 202.83M with Short Float at 18.59%. Institutions hold 110.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares valued at $383.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the ETRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.98 million shares valued at $266.99 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.28 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $257.62 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 16.0 million with a market value of $213.76 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burke Kenneth Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Burke Kenneth Michael bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $4.47 per share for a total of $89400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24715.0 shares.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that KARAM THOMAS F (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $6.50 per share for $487500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 525000.0 shares of the ETRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Charletta Diana M (President and COO) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $6.54 for $228900.0. The insider now directly holds 81,543 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN).