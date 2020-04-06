A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares are -42.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.50% or -$1.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.34% and -40.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ACGL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ACGL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.00. The forecasts give the Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $54.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.43% or 23.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.72, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.9, up 13.80% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,346,673 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,516,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,663 and 99,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Morin Francois, a EVP and CFO at the company, sold 6,990 shares worth $336647.0 at $48.16 per share on Feb 19. The SVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 40,000 ACGL shares valued at $1.84 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $45.96 per share. Hutchings W Preston (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 40,000 shares at $47.10 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $1.88 million while Rajeh Maamoun, (Chairman & CEO Arch Re Group) sold 25,000 shares on Nov 26 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $41.60.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is trading around $8.85 with a market cap of $1.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Sunrun Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,425,134 shares. Insider sales totaled 977,580 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.46M shares after the latest sales, with 12.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 113.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares worth more than $411.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 24.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.13 million and represent 10.80% of shares outstanding.