A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Avantor Inc. (AVTR), Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) shares are -32.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.46% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.00% and -21.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AVTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the AVTR stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.72. The forecasts give the Avantor Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.89% or -10.73%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, up 2.80% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 218,914,356 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 20,100. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 791,213 and 20,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP, IMEA had earlier sold another 20,000 AVTR shares valued at $350800.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.54 per share.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), on the other hand, is trading around $135.15 with a market cap of $94.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $170.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Danaher Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 2,451,059 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,290,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.08M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 618.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danaher Corporation having a total of 1,996 institutions that hold shares in the company.