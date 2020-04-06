A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), WestRock Company (WRK)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) shares are -28.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.44% or -$2.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.50% and -25.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Raymond James recommended the MMC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 21, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the MMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $115.38. The forecasts give the Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.54% or 15.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.15, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.58, up 12.30% from $4.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 717,662 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 628,298. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 680,465 and 611,555 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gilbert E Scott, a SVP, Chief Information Officer at the company, sold 4,114 shares worth $439749.0 at $106.89 per share on Mar 05. The Vice President and Controller had earlier sold another 1,270 MMC shares valued at $135675.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $106.83 per share. McDonald Scott (President and CEO of OWG) sold 40,297 shares at $106.81 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $4.3 million while Glaser Daniel S, (President and CEO, MMC) sold 248,347 shares on Mar 05 for $26.53 million with each share fetching $106.81.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), on the other hand, is trading around $25.68 with a market cap of $6.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at WestRock Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 579,291 shares. Insider sales totaled 387,428 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.92M shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 254.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WestRock Company having a total of 859 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.54 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 billion and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.