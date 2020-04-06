A peek at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who has invested in It?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -7.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.19 and a high of $59.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $50.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -3.65% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.79, the stock is 4.05% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 2.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.82.

The stock witnessed a -10.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.36%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $74.31B and $25.87B in sales. and $25.87B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.73. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.31% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $6.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

2,050 institutions hold shares in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 79.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.46B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 79.38% of the Float.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brusadelli Maurizio, the company’s EVP and President AMEA. SEC filings show that Brusadelli Maurizio sold 7,682 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $58.91 per share for a total of $452547.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101517.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Hargrove Robin S. (EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $57.67 per share for $720875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24439.0 shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) disposed off 40,377 shares at an average price of $56.68 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 112,137 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 12.31% up over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 32.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.