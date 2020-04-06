A peek at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who has invested in It?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 4.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.50 and a high of $101.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $84.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43%.

Currently trading at $81.98, the stock is 1.16% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.33 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.04% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 17.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.51.

The stock witnessed a -8.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.87%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $72.75B and $45.00B in sales. and $45.00B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.36 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.10% and -19.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $11.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

1,022 institutions hold shares in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), with 363.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.39% while institutional investors hold 81.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 887.45M, and float is at 314.95M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 47.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 33.27 million shares valued at $2.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.88% of the TMUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 31.8 million shares valued at $2.49 billion to account for 3.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 27.64 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $2.17 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 27.11 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that SIEVERT G MICHAEL sold 4,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $76.09 per share for a total of $353811.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529315.0 shares.

T-Mobile US Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that SIEVERT G MICHAEL (President & COO) sold a total of 4,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $74.92 per share for $350163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 533965.0 shares of the TMUS stock.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -48.37% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -14.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.