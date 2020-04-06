A peek at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who has invested in It?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is -34.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.05 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.64% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 30.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.62, the stock is -1.55% and -19.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -33.32% off its SMA200. TDS registered -48.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.14.

The stock witnessed a -13.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.63%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $5.18B in sales. and $5.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.78 and Fwd P/E is 21.78. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.29% and -51.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), with 7.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.50% while institutional investors hold 98.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.50M, and float is at 100.94M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 92.22% of the Float.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Clarence A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $23.32 per share for a total of $23322.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10500.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Carlson Prudence E (Director) sold a total of 3,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $24.96 per share for $87610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54722.0 shares of the TDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Oosterman Wade (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.88 for $124400.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -26.47% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -14.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.92% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.