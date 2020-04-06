Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Vs. Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Updated Outlook

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -17.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.05% or -$22.96 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.16% and -16.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the GOOG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 30, 2020. 44 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the GOOG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 44 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1097.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1581.37. The forecasts give the Alphabet Inc. stock a price target range of $1800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1250.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.01% or 12.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.90% in the current quarter to $11.45, up from the $9.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $49.38, up 12.80% from $49.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.28 and $15.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $58.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 167 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 314,773 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 286,681. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,690 and 17,450 in purchases and sales respectively.

MATHER ANN, a Director at the company, sold 34 shares worth $38120.0 at $1121.18 per share on Apr 01. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 61 GOOG shares valued at $66994.0 on Apr 02. The shares were sold at $1098.26 per share. HENNESSY JOHN L (Director) sold 3 shares at $1323.68 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $3971.0 while O’Toole Amie Thuener, (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 61 shares on Mar 03 for $85258.0 with each share fetching $1397.68.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), on the other hand, is trading around $44.36 with a market cap of $6.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Perrigo Company plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 161,720 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,893 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 641.16k shares after the latest sales, with 32.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.50% with a share float percentage of 135.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perrigo Company plc having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.17 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $815.4 million and represent 11.60% of shares outstanding.