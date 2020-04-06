American Express Company (AXP) up -33.16% since start of the year

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is -40.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.00 and a high of $138.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $76.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.71% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 12.38% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.60, the stock is -15.47% and -34.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.95 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -38.30% off its SMA200. AXP registered -33.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.07.

The stock witnessed a -33.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.93%, and is -17.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $62.35B and $45.12B in sales. and $45.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.85% and -46.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $10.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

2,141 institutions hold shares in American Express Company (AXP), with 1.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 87.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 847.19M, and float is at 804.06M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 86.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares valued at $18.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.76% of the AXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 49.44 million shares valued at $6.15 billion to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 42.97 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $5.35 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 34.85 million with a market value of $4.34 billion.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pike Lynn Ann, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pike Lynn Ann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $132.87 per share for a total of $132870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1065.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Joabar Raymond (CRO and Pres., GRBC) sold a total of 4,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $132.29 per share for $599406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5615.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Leonsis Theodore (Director) disposed off 7,575 shares at an average price of $132.61 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 4,005 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -31.29% down over the past 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -51.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.