Analysts suggest D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) could spike -24.92% in a year

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is -39.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $62.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.42% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 13.14% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.14, the stock is -13.55% and -36.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -36.40% off its SMA200. DHI registered -24.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.19.

The stock witnessed a -43.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.31%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 8916 employees, a market worth around $12.54B and $18.09B in sales. and $18.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.85 and Fwd P/E is 5.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.99% and -48.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $4.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

1,036 institutions hold shares in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), with 30.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.44% while institutional investors hold 94.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 390.11M, and float is at 335.42M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 86.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.57 million shares valued at $2.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the DHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.64 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 15.59 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $822.54 million, while Sanders Capital, Llc holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 15.49 million with a market value of $816.87 million.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Barbara K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Allen Barbara K sold 470 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $48.39 per share for a total of $22742.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5650.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $54.57 per share for $51299.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6120.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Odom Aron M. (VP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 3,300 shares at an average price of $62.08 for $204874.0. The insider now directly holds 2,529 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -48.92% down over the past 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is -52.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.2% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.