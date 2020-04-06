Analysts suggest Frontline Ltd. (FRO) could spike 15.35% in a year

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) is -38.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $13.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $12.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $8.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -4.54% and -6.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.26 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -15.79% off its SMA200. FRO registered 15.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.01.

The stock witnessed a 17.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.14%, and is -15.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.76% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $957.30M in sales. and $957.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.00 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.66% and -40.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontline Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $304.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 78.70% year-over-year.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.64M, and float is at 97.52M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -39.80% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Corporation (TK) is -35.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.