Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) turns bearish with loss of -0.96 points

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is -30.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.64 and a high of $69.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $43.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $42.28, the stock is -8.21% and -23.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.48 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -20.82% off its SMA200. AMAT registered -0.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.15.

The stock witnessed a -28.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.93%, and is -6.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $42.40B and $15.02B in sales. and $15.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.98 and Fwd P/E is 9.38. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.39% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $4.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

1,647 institutions hold shares in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 83.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 914.29M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 83.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.5 million shares valued at $4.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the AMAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 69.07 million shares valued at $4.22 billion to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 47.76 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $2.92 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 44.41 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Forrest Stephen R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Forrest Stephen R sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $67.40 per share for a total of $134800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70955.0 shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Raja Prabu G. (SVP, Semi. Products Group) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $60.73 per share for $3.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 504329.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, DICKERSON GARY E (President and CEO) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $61.11 for $61.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,273,449 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -28.78% down over the past 12 months. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 14.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.96% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.