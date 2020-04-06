Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares are -65.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.68% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.69% and -48.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, Citigroup recommended the GSKY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on August 08, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the GSKY stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.67. The forecasts give the GreenSky Inc. stock a price target range of $9.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.37% or 31.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.70% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.54, up 10.50% from $0.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 286,427 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 10,417 in purchases and sales respectively.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), on the other hand, is trading around $50.26 with a market cap of $8.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at W. P. Carey Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 161,017 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.80% with a share float percentage of 170.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W. P. Carey Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.6 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 billion and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.