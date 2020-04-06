Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Hologic Inc. (HOLX), BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares are -37.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.64% or -$1.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.32% and -30.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the HOLX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HOLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.81. The forecasts give the Hologic Inc. stock a price target range of $64.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.72% or 17.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.59, down -5.20% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 905,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 711,397. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,817 and 225,166 in purchases and sales respectively.

MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 194,396 shares worth $10.41 million at $53.54 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 11,146 HOLX shares valued at $491317.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $44.08 per share. Griffin John M. (General Counsel) sold 19,624 shares at $52.86 per share on Jan 13 for a total of $1.04 million while Oberton Karleen Marie, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,348 shares on Jan 02 for $845687.0 with each share fetching $51.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is trading around $26.00 with a market cap of $3.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 391,436 shares. Insider sales totaled 410,434 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.48M shares after the latest sales, with -5.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 134.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $468.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.96 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.