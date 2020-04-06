Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – PVH Corp. (PVH), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares are -70.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.76% or -$0.88 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.45% and -55.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 02, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the PVH stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on April 03, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PVH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.21. The forecasts give the PVH Corp. stock a price target range of $117.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.51% or -19.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the $2.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.09, down -10.30% from $9.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.4 and $2.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 357,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 53,583. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHIRICO EMANUEL, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 133,155 shares worth $9.99 million at $74.99 per share on Sep 03. The Director had earlier bought another 6,250 PVH shares valued at $502293.0 on Sep 04. The shares were bought at $80.37 per share. CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) bought 191 shares at $74.63 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $14254.0 while NASELLA HENRY, (Director) bought 1,200 shares on May 31 for $99408.0 with each share fetching $82.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), on the other hand, is trading around $39.44 with a market cap of $75.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.70% with a share float percentage of 1.81B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank having a total of 984 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.5 million shares worth more than $8.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 70.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 billion and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.