Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares are -62.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.44% or -$1.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.67% and -45.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Raymond James recommended the SNV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 30, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SNV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.75. The forecasts give the Synovus Financial Corp. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.36% or 23.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.02, down -5.70% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 196,704 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,586. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 168,732 and 67,971 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stelling Kessel D, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $233000.0 at $23.30 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 2,120 SNV shares valued at $50308.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $23.73 per share. Blair Kevin S. (President and COO) bought 4,413 shares at $22.63 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $99866.0 while Stallworth John L., (Director) bought 2,200 shares on Mar 09 for $49786.0 with each share fetching $22.63.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.84 with a market cap of $374.59M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Conduent Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 538,435 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,720 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.85M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 202.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduent Incorporated having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 38.15 million shares worth more than $236.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 18.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.8 million and represent 7.46% of shares outstanding.